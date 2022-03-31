New video shows Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Will Smith slap

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith pose on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars. (Photo: Reuters)

New footage from inside the Dolby Theater shows Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction after Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars. A second video going viral shows Rock in the aftermath of the assault.

Someone sitting behind the Smiths posted a TikTok of the King Richard star walking away from the stage after the slap. When Rock tells the audience that “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” it appears as if Pinkett Smith laughs. Smith starts yelling at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f****** mouth” and the actress sits still staring at the comedian. Pinkett Smith seemingly laughs again when Rock declared the incident as “the greatest night in the history of television.”

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a rep for the Red Table Talk host for comment on the viral video, but did not immediately receive a response. Earlier this week, Pinkett Smith posted a cryptic message on Instagram that it’s a “season for healing.”

Despite the shocking moment, Rock stayed onstage and presented the Oscar for Best Documentary. Another TikTok user posted a video of the comedian after handing out the award — and Rock truly seemed stunned.

Rock addressed the slap for the first time to a sold out show in Boston on Wednesday night. The comedian was greeted with a standing ovation that lasted about five minutes, according to reports. He joked, “So, how was your weekend?” The 57-year-old said he’s “still processing what happened,” but eventually will talk about “that s**t.”

An hour before Rock hit the stage, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a new statement revealing that “disciplinary proceedings” have started against Smith for violating “standards of conduct.” The actor won his first Oscar on Sunday, which he was able to accept in person after the physical altercation much to the dismay of some celebrities, including the show’s co-host, Wanda Sykes.

Story continues

According to the Academy, Smith “was asked to leave the ceremony and refused.” The organization apologized to “our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired” and recognized “we could have handled the situation differently.”

The new statement divided the internet.

“Suggesting to a publicist is NOT the same as the show producer or Academy president walking over and respectfully telling him what needs to happen,” wrote one journalist.

“This might be even worse, if true or not exaggerated. The Academy made a decision, failed to execute it, then continued on?!?!” tweeted another industry reporter. “I am used to impotent indecision from The Academy leaders at this point. But the idea that they made the call decisively and then failed to execute it is almost the worst version of the story I can think of. I guess throwing him a knife would have been worse.”

MORE: Chris Rock’s brother Tony reacts to Oscars slap, isn’t satisfied with Will Smith’s apology