New video shows chaos after Salman Rushdie attack

New video has emerged showing the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie.

The footage — which begins just seconds after the incident unfolded — shows the chaos in the auditorium of the Chautauqua Institute, where the celebrated author was attacked onstage.

It was posted to Facebook by Stephen Davies, who was in the audience.

Rushdie was stabbed 15 times and doctors say he has been placed on a ventilator and will likely lose an eye, according to reports.

“Tragedy at Chautauqua Institution today. I was there when Salman Rushdie was attacked. I started taking this video about 10 to 15 seconds later. Horrible,” Davies said in a Facebook post airing the footage.

The video shows audience members rushing the stage and swarming a protective enclosure around Rushdie. Many others take video, while audible gasping can he heard off-screen.

Author Salman Rushdie is currently on a ventilator after being rushed to a nearby hospital. David Levenson/Getty Images

Rushdie has spent decades looking over his shoulder after Iran’s revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini issued a call for his death after the publication of his 1988 novel The Satanic Verses. The suspect, Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey, is said to be sympathetic to the Iranian regime.