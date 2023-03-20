New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ trailer shows Ariana Madix confront Tom Sandoval after Raquel Leviss affair

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, here in July, have tense on-camera conversation in new Vanderpump Rules trailer amid Raquel Leviss scandal. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bravo just dropped the midseason tease for Vanderpump Rules and anyone following the Scandoval drama will not be disappointed.

Production on Season 10 resumed earlier this month as news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’s affair broke — and viewers will see everything unfold on camera. In the new trailer, a tense meeting between Sandoval and his longtime partner, Ariana Madix, is shown. It was filmed two days after she learned of his and Leviss’s seven-month relationship.

“You want anything?” Sandoval asks as he walks through the $2.2 million Valley Village, Calif. home they purchased together in 2019.

“For you to die,” Madix fires back.

At one point during the same face-to-face conversation, Sandoval tells Madix he wishes they “both would have tried harder.”

“You don’t deserve one f***ing tear of mine,” Madix declares.

Sandoval and Madix started dating in 2014 and confirmed their relationship during the show’s Season 2 reunion. It appears the current season of VPR will address rumors that they were in an open relationship. In the midseason tease, Sandoval’s best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, talks about how “open relationships are f***ing tough.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Sandoval is heard lamenting to Madix about “having sex, like, four times a year” while she says she can’t be intimate with someone who “feels like a stranger.” It’s unclear if that conversation took place before or after his relationship with Leviss was revealed.

VPR will wrap up what’s been a main focal point of the season thus far: Leviss pursuing Schwartz. The two kissed at cast member Scheana Shay’s wedding in August, but that would have been after Sandoval and Leviss supposedly hooked up for the first time. Many viewers — and Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney — want to know when exactly he knew about the affair and whether he was acting as a decoy. It’s unclear if that will get answered this season or at the reunion.

It also appears Shay will address rumors she physically assaulted Leviss after learning about the affair.

“I had so much rage in me,” Shay says through tears in the new trailer, while also calling Sandoval and Leviss’s relationship “a full-blown love affair.”

Leviss was granted a restraining order against Shay as she claimed she was punched in the face after the latter learned about the scandal. Shay, an original cast member of VPR, has denied assault allegations through her lawyer. It’s unclear what this will all mean for the reunion, though, as Shay cannot be within 100 feet of Leviss.

Madix broke her silence last week as she thanked supporters amid the scandal that’s united the Bravo universe.