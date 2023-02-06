New trailer for Netflix show ‘Full Swing’ gives fans peek behind the curtain ahead of next week’s release

The hype for Full Swing continues to build.

The highly anticipated Netflix series documenting professional golf in 2022 will release in its entirety on Feb. 15 and take fans behind-the-scenes to see what life is really like for some of the best in the game.

A teaser was released last month and included a surprise appearance from Rory McIlroy, as well as confirmation that the following PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars would be involved: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Ian Poulter, Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala, Mito Pereira and Joaquin Niemann.

On Monday, just nine days ahead of the release, the official two-minute trailer dropped that gave fans another peek behind the curtain.

