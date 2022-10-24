New sneakers for horses cost $1,200 per hoof

Time to buy your horse a pair of Mare Jordans.

A company is trying to bring street style to the equestrian world — by making custom designed, high-end sneakers for that special stud in your life.

Pony owners looking for a spur of the moment gift are invited to drop as much as $5,000 on horse versions of popular sneakers made by a Kentucky company called Horse Kicks, which bills itself as the “world’s first online custom sneaker retailer exclusively for horses.”

Their line includes hoof-sized versions of classic kicks, such as Air Jordans and Yeezys, for about $1,200 per shoe, according to Sneaker Freaker.

The store’s retail website was reportedly slated to open on Oct. 24 but was not yet live as of early Monday afternoon.

“These are wearable art designed over a medical horse boot and covered with repurposed sneakers,” designer Marcus Floyd reportedly said.

Fall styles will be auctioned off at a ball next month where benefactors can stay on their proverbial high horse, as ten percent of proceeds will be reportedly donated to charity.