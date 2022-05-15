New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2022-23: Photo Gallery – The Hamden Journal

The broadcast networks have largely made their new series pickups for next season. The picks include several IP-based shows, ABC’s Rookie spinoff, Quantum Leap for NBC, True Lies for CBS, Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters, Walker: Independence and Gotham Knights. There are also a couple of starring vehicles, ABC’s drama Alaska, which had been set up originally with Hilary Swank as the lead, Max Thieriot’s CBS drama Fire Country, The Rookie: Feds, starring Niecy Nash, and NBC comedy Lopez vs. Lopez with George Lopez. Pending is Fox’s straight-to-series order to John Eisendrath’s missing person procedural drama Alert, which is expected by Monday. (Fox also has on tap for fall country music dynasty series Monarch left over from this season as well as straight-to-series anthology drama Accused, originally ordered last May.)

This is not the full list of new series for next season; there are a slew of off-cycle pilots — mostly drama — at ABC and NBC, which will be delivered and evaluated over the summer for midseason series consideration. (True Lies at CBS also is for midseason.)

Click on the image above to launch the gallery of new broadcast series for the 2022-23 season.