New Seahawk Dre’Mont Jones says Broncos didn’t ‘respect’ him, ‘should have’ traded him in Russell Wilson deal

The Seattle Seahawks wanted Dre’Mont Jones in the Russell Wilson deal. They didn’t get him.

Now the former Denver Broncos pass rusher is in Seattle, having signed with the Seahawks as a free agent. He’s glad he’s there. He wishes he would have been a year earlier.

Jones made his feelings clear while speaking with media on Monday for the first time as a member of the Seahawks.

“They should have just traded me from the jump,” Jones said of the Broncos while speaking with reporters. “I was included in the trade. Denver said no. And then, Denver kind of… I don’t want to say that word. But Denver didn’t pay me my proper respects. So, I’m here, because they respected me from the jump.”

A third-round pick by the Broncos in 2019, Jones played his first four NFL seasons in Denver. He didn’t sign a new deal before his rookie contract expired this offseason, a factor that may play into Jones’ claim of not being respected. He instead signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Seahawks as one of the top defensive ends on the market.

Denver Broncos defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (93) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Jones tallied 22 sacks, 38 quarterback hits and 133 total tackles in his four seasons in Denver. He slots in as a starter on the end in Seattle’s 3-4 attack. Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed to Seattle Sports in March that they inquired about Jones while negotiating the Wilson trade.

“We talked about a bunch of guys, and he was one of them,” Schneider said. … “They were not willing to part with him.”

The Seahawks instead received quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris in addition to two first- and two-second round draft picks. They sent a fourth-round pick alongside Wilson to Denver in the deal. Now they add Jones as a free agent as they’ve rebuilt their offense around Geno Smith, who led the Seahawks to an unexpected playoff berth last season.