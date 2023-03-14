New Podcast From Kelly Hyman Will Revisit Ronni Chasen’s Murder – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Child-star-turned-women’s-rights-attorney Kelly Hyman will host Once Upon a Crime in Hollywood, a new, six-part podcast that will revisit the 2010 murder of publicist Ronni Chasen.

Premiering April 15, Hyman will examine Chasen’s life and career and will interview forensics experts, police investigators, prosecutors, journalists, as well as some of Chasen’s former clients. Hyman also talked with Chasen’s niece, who believes the case should be re-opened.

“There are some people who say that they don’t want to engage in conspiracy theories. Some people would say, no, they got the right person. Let’s close the case,” Hyman tells The Hamden Journal. “I would like to leave it up to the listeners to make their own kind of determination.”

Chasen was shot while driving in Beverly Hills on Nov. 16, 2010 after attending the Hollywood premiere of Burlesque. She lost control of her car at the intersection of Whittier Drive and Sunset Boulevard.

Two weeks after her death, police targeted convicted felon Harold Martin Smith as a person of interest following an anonymous tip made to America’s Most Wanted. When police approached Smith inside his apartment lobby, he pulled out a revolver and shot himself.

Police ultimately said Chasen’s death was the result of a botched robbery, despite theories that it was triggered by road rage. The BHPD closed the case.

Hyman has appeared as a legal analyst on NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox News. She has also served as a political commentator and analyst on several TV shows.

Once Upon A Crime In Hollywood is available through iHeart, Apple, and Hyman’s website.