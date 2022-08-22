New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Movie To Star Owen Teague – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century’s next series of Planet of the Apes films looks to have found a new lead for future installments as sources tell The Hamden Journal that Owen Teague has been tapped to play the lead primate in the newest film in the iconic franchise. Wes Ball is taking over directing duties for the property, which hopes to start production before year’s end.

Not much is known about this latest installment as Ball and studio execs have kept plot details under lock and key. That said, the property has been a high priority for the studio going back to when Disney acquired 20th Century and made it clear that the plan was to get the next Planet of the Apes pic in development as soon as possible. The studio would tap Ball to direct in 2019 and he has been penning the script and working with VFX teams since then.

20th Century Fox



Earlier this summer, Ball delivered a script to the studio that instantly excited execs about where the new story could take fans of the franchise. A casting process began soon after that.

Prior to the Fourth of July holiday, execs and Ball began testing talent for lead roles. While the search remains for the main human role, Teague wowed execs with his screen tests and was offered the role in recent weeks.

The original 1968 Planet of the Apes film, based on a novel by French writer Pierre Boulle and starring Charlton Heston, centers on an astronaut who lands on a planet and discovers an advanced ape civilization ruling over primitive humans. In the final, infamous twist, he learns he is actually on Earth, which had suffered an apocalyptic nuclear war.

The movie was a commercial and critical hit upon its release and spawned numerous sequels and a TV series throughout the 1970s. In 2011, 20th Century would successfully revamp the franchise with Rise of the Planet of the Apes, an origin story chronicling how the primates took over. It featured groundbreaking motion-capture technology and an unreal performance by Andy Serkis as Caesar, the leader of the apes.

The film was not only a resounding box-office hit but also earned some of the best reviews in the franchise’s history, leading to a new set of films that wrapped up with 2017’s War For the Planet of the Apes.

As for Teague, his big break came in Stephen King adaptation of It, where he played one of the bullies that terrorized the losers club. He would follow that up with another King adaptation with Paramount+ limited series The Stand. Upcoming credits include the Netflix thriller Reptile and the A24 pic Beth & Don.

