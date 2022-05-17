New ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Teaser Reveals [Spoiler]’s Return — and a Secret Tunnel Within the Arconia?

Not even prison time can keep a former Arconia resident away.

Hulu on Tuesday released a new teaser for Only Murders in the Building Season 2 (premiering Tuesday, June 28), which features the somewhat surprising return of Tim Kono’s killer Jan. Amy Ryan’s character appears to be behind plexiglass, picking up the phone to speak to whoever’s on the other side.

Additional Season 2 guest stars spotlighted in the above preview include Michael Rapaport (as Detective Kreps), Nathan Lane (reprising his Season 1 role as Teddy Dimas), Amy Schumer (who is subletting Sting’s apartment) and Academy Award winner Shirley MacLaine (who plays Bunny’s mom). New series regular Cara Delevingne (as gallery owner/Mabel’s love interest Alice) is also seen briefly.

As you’ll recall, the Season 1 finale established a second whodunnit that took OMITB in a whole new direction. In the closing minutes of the episode, Charles and Oliver ran into Mabel’s apartment to find her covered in blood and standing over Bunny’s lifeless body. Moments later, a SWAT team rolled in and took all three of them into custody.

Season 2 follows the amateur sleuths on a race to unmask Bunny’s killer, during which a number of unfortunate complications arise: Not only have they been publicly implicated, but “they are now the subjects of a competing podcast” and “have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder,” according to the official logline. The teaser also gives away that someone is planting additional evidence to make it look like they’re guilty — and a secret tunnel may be key to clearing their names.

Scroll down to see the new key art for Only Murders in the Building — which features the tagline “The truth is all in how you frame it” — then hit the comments with your hopes for Season 2.

