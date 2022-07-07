New Nope details revealed as Jordan Peele adds set to Universal Studios tour ride

The plot for Jordan Peele’s Nope is still under wraps, but Universal Studios Hollywood will allow audiences to explore the world of the film for themselves later this summer.

Universal will open a full Nope set as part of the California theme park’s beloved Studio Tour ride, which visitors will be able to ride past as they get a behind-the-scenes look at props and buildings from the film’s Jupiter’s Claim location.

According to a press release, the pieces that will appear on the Studio Tour ride are original to Peele’s Nope production, and were used during the making of the movie, which stars Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya.

In the film, Jupiter’s Claim is a Santa Clarita Valley family theme park “predicated on the white-washed history and aesthetics of the California Gold Rush,” Universal notes. It is owned and operated with “evangelical pride” by Steven Yeun’s Ricky “Jupe” Park, and “becomes a pivotal location as the characters seek to investigate mysterious, unexplained phenomena, leading them toward increasing danger and terrifying consequences.”

NOPE-Jupiter’s-Claim-set

Universal Studios Hollywood The Jupiter’s Claim set from ‘Nope’

Emmy-nominated production designer Ruth De Jong, who previously worked with Peele on the 2019 blockbuster Us, oversaw the creation of the Jupiter’s Claim set. The location was “carefully disassembled post-production and transported to Universal Studios Hollywood, where it was meticulously reconstructed on site, complete with original props and details from the film,” reads Universal’s announcement.

Peele also worked with the park’s creative team to bring the set to California as part of the attraction.

“I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized,” Peele said in a statement. “That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of ‘backlot life.’ Since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal. It is a privilege to honor these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members, and cast, and to be able to share Jupiter’s Claim with fans.”

Nope

Universal Pictures Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer in Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

The Studio Tour ride first opened in 1964, and operates today with set pieces from Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds, the Psycho house from Alfred Hitchcock’s classic, and Courthouse Square from Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future.

Nope will make its Studio Tour ride debut at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 22 — the same day Peele’s movie hits theaters. See a preview image from the addition above.

