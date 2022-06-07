New mock trade has Sixers acquiring star Donovan Mitchell from Jazz

The Philadelphia 76ers currently have a star duo in Joel Embiid and James Harden that they hope can deliver the franchise’s first championship since 1983. After falling in the Eastern Conference semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons, the Sixers believe they might need a third star to get it done.

With that being said, the Utah Jazz might be the team to deliver that third star to Philadelphia.

The Jazz just lost head coach Quin Snyder on Sunday after he decided to step down and that leaves star guard Donovan Mitchell wondering what in the world is going on. Therefore, he may want out of Utah and that may trigger a possible trade for the 3-time All-Star who averaged 25.9 points per game in the 2021-22 season.

A mock trade performed by The Salt Lake Tribune in Utah has the Sixers acquiring Mitchell and Royce O’Neale from the Jazz for Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick:

Philly takes a swing at a new Big 3. Utah adds some ready-made scoring at guard and forward, plus one of the league’s best young wing defenders. The future picks make Harris’ ugly deal more palatable.

First things first, the Sixers can’t trade their 2024 first round pick since their 2023 first rounder belongs to the Brooklyn Nets in the James Harden deal. Therefore, Philadelphia wouldn’t be able to do this deal on their end.

With that being said, the Sixers would love to have a guy like Mitchell running alongside Harden and Embiid and one would think they do this deal in a heartbeat. Mitchell is an elite scorer, he can take games over from the perimeter, and he is somebody who can get into the paint whenever he feels like to make plays for himself and others.

The only thing that would hold this deal up—other then the pick situation—is Maxey. The 21-year old made such big strides in his second season and one might consider him as untouchable in a deal. However, that thought might change since this would be for a star player.

