New Mexico State men’s basketball players accused of false imprisonment, harassment and sexual contact

New Mexico State chancellor Dan Arvizu officially announced the men’s basketball program will be suspended for the remainder of the 2022-23 season in the wake of a report released Sunday detailing disturbing allegations against multiple players.

Originally, the suspension was only “until further notice,” but more details emerged about why the program indefinitely suspended the season.

Campus police released a redacted report Sunday which alleges three members of the team falsely imprisoned, harassed and made sexual contact with another player since this past summer, according to KTSM.

Aggies head coach Greg Heiar and his whole coaching staff were also put on paid administrative leave.

In the report, the victim claims the three players “held him down with him facing down, removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to ‘slap his ass.’ He also went on to state that they also touched his scrotum.” The alleged actions occurred in front of other players and the victim said he “had no choice but to let this happen because it’s a 3-on-1 type of situation.”

No criminal charges have been filed as of yet.

“This action is clearly needed, especially after receiving additional facts and reviewing investigation reports related to the hazing allegations involving student-athletes on the team,” Arvizu said in the statement. “Hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions.”

Prior to the suspension, the Aggies were 9-15 and 13th in the Western Athletic Conference.