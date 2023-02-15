New Mexico State fires men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar amid program suspension, hazing allegations

The New Mexico State men’s basketball program has been suspended through the rest of the season over hazing allegations. Whenever they start playing again, head coach Greg Heiar won’t be around.

School chancellor Dan Arvizu announced Tuesday that Heiar has been fired and promised “an expansive review and full investigation” into the allegations that put the program on ice only one year after the team won the WAC regular-season and tournament titles.

The Aggies announced the suspension of the program Friday but declined to provide the reason. Heiar and his coaching staff were placed on paid administrative leave during the suspension. It was later reported that multiple hazing incidents were behind the decision, and the issue came into more focus when campus police released a redacted report Sunday.

In the report, an alleged victim on the team claims that three of his teammates “held him down with him facing down, removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to ‘slap his ass.’ He also went on to state that they also touched his scrotum.” The alleged hazing reportedly occurred in front of other players.

No criminal charges have been reported to be filed, but the allegations were enough to end a massively turbulent season for the Aggies.

Heiar was in his first season in Las Cruces after being hired from NW Florida State. He was brought in to replace former head coach Chris Jans, who was hired by Mississippi State after leading the team to the NCAA tournament last year.

Greg Heiar, shown during his time as an assistant at LSU, has been fired by New Mexico State. ( AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

Fatal shooting also loomed for New Mexico State

In addition to the hazing allegations and a 9-15 record, New Mexico State made headlines in December when forward Mike Peake was allegedly involved in a fatal shooting on the campus of the University of New Mexico.

While subsequent reports have indicated that Peake was lured to the campus by four UNM students seeking to ambush him and he returned fire only after being shot in the leg, it has also been reported that three teammates took the gun from Peake, and it was found in the possession of an assistant coach in a hotel after the team left town.

No criminal charges have been filed against Peake or any members of the Aggies program over that incident, but it was still under investigation when the hazing allegations came out. Peake has not played for the Aggies since the incident.

NMSU president’s statement on firing Greg Heiar

Dear members of our NMSU Community:

Earlier today, I made the decision to terminate men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar. Director of Athletics Mario Moccia informed him of my decision this afternoon. This comes after learning of hazing allegations involving student-athletes on our men’s basketball team.

As I’ve stated previously, hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions. I am committed to the safety and well-being of all members of our campus community, as well as to the integrity of our university.

Through an expansive review and full investigation, we will work to ensure we fully understand what happened here, and that those found responsible are held accountable. We will also ensure that support systems are in place to prevent this from happening again.