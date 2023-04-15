New Mexico police shoot and kill wrong man at wrong house

A New Mexico man was shot and killed by police who mistakenly knocked on his door to investigate a domestic violence incident, according to reports.

Three officers from the Farmington Police Department in northern New Mexico knocked at Robert Dotson’s door at 5305 Valley View Ave earlier this month, even though they questioned dispatchers as to whether they were at the correct address, news outlets and body-camera footage released by the department shows.

Dotson answered the door with a gun in hand, pointing it at the cops — who immediately opened fire, killing him.

Police, who were supposed to be responding to a 911 call from 5308 Valley View Ave., released video footage and 911 audio of the incident Friday, according to reports.

Chief Steve Hebbe ordered the release of the video and audio under state law “and out of a desire to be forthcoming and transparent with the Farmington community, the general public, and the news media,” the Farmington Police Department said in a statement.

Although police are heard questioning whether they were at the wrong address and seeking confirmation from dispatch in the video, they still proceeded to knock at the home.





Police questioned whether they were at the right address before entering. Law&Crime Network

Dotson died at the scene.

A woman later identified as Dotson’s wife appeared at the door about a minute later, as more shots were fired.

Police said she fired a gun at the officers.

The three unidentified officers are on paid leave, pending an investigation, Hebbe said.





A woman later identified as Dotson’s wife appeared at the door about a minute later, as more shots were fired. Law&Crime Network

“All of us — the men and women of the Farmington Police Department — recognize the severity of this incident,” Hebbe said.

“Once again, we wish to express our condolences to the Dotson family and as your chief of police, I wish to convey how very sorry I am that this tragedy occurred.”

In one of the 911 audio files released, Dotson’s daughter can be heard crying before saying that her mother was screaming and her father had been shot.