New Mexico, LI authorities work to get Alec Baldwin’s phone

New Mexico authorities investigating Alec Baldwin’s deadly on-set shooting are working with police on Long Island to obtain material from the actor’s cellphone, officials said.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney’s Office are “actively working” with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and Baldwin’s lawyers to get the material, according to a statement cited by Reuters.

On Dec. 16, Santa Fe authorities issued a search warrant for Baldwin’s phone because they believed it contains key conversations related to what led to the prop gun death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October.

Investigators previously asked the 63-year-old actor for his phone but he told them they would need to get a warrant, according to the document, which was obtained by The Post.

The revolver went off while rehearsing a scene of the western flick “Rust,” killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza speaks during a press conference regarding the “Rust” shooting accident. Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Conversations about the doomed production were found on Hutchins’ phone dating back to July 14, according to authorities, who said that “gathering information prior to the film start date of Rust is essential for a full investigation.”

A spokesman for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and a lawyer for Baldwin, who owns a home in Amagansett, did not respond to requests for comment by Reuters.

The “30 Rock” star has said in a TV interview that he never pulled the trigger and had no idea how a live round got onto the set.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in the accident. SWEN STUDIOS/Handout via REUTERS

The New Mexico prosecutor handling the case has said some people who handled firearms on the set may face criminal charges over Hutchins’ death.