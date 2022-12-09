New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie At Paramount Sets Cast – The Hamden Journal

Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey join the ensemble cast of Paramount Pictures’ new Mean Girls film based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical in the roles of Cady, Regina, Janis and Damian, respectively.

Lorne Michaels is producing with Tina Fey. Erin David, Caroline Maroney, and Micah Frank are overseeing for Broadway Video, and Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond for Little Stranger. Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne are directing with Fey writing the adaptation.

The film is based on the stage musical Mean Girls written by Fey, with music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Paramount Pictures is adapting the new film for Paramount+.

Most recently, Rice starred in Paramount+ and Awesomeness films’ dark comedy Honor Society in which Rice played the titular role of Honor. The feature quickly rose to #1 on the streamer following its release. Rice also appeared alongside Rebel Wilson in the Netflix comedy Senior Year. The comedy shot to the top of the Netflix Top 10 list and was watched for almost 56 million hours in its first 3 days on the platform.

Rapp is one of the stars of the HBO Max breakout hit Sex Lives of College Girls, which is currently in its second season. She also has the musical chops having just released her first solo EP, Everything To Everyone.

Best known for voicing the titular character in the Disney hit movie Moana, Cravalho was most recently seen in Netflix’s feature film All Together Now directed by Brett Haley and as Ariel in ABC’s acclaimed television production of The Little Mermaid Live.

Spivey garnered extraordinary accolades as well as Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards for his professional debut in the tour-de-force role of ‘Usher’ in the Broadway production of Michael R. Jackson’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize winning musical, A Strange Loop.

