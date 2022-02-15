New London girls beat Killingly to finish regular season 16-3

Feb. 15—KILLINGLY — Zanashia Croft had 10 points, eight assists, six steals and three blocks as New London ended its regular season with a 61-41 girls’ basketball victory over Killingly on Monday night.

The Whalers, who clinched the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I title with a win over Fitch on Friday night, finish the regulard season 16-3.

Nalyce Dudley had 18 points, five rebounds and three steals, Serenity Lancaster added 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and Olivia Goode added 14 points and four assists for New London.

In other games:

— Natalyah Williams had 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals to help Ledyard beat Fitch, 67-46. Monet Augmon had 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Ledyard (14-6) and Kiki Kirvan scored 11. Also, Clare Inyang had nine rebounds. Rita Sefransky had 12 points for the Falcons (11-8) and Grace Jenkins scored 10.

— Valerie Luizzi had 18 points, five rebounds and four steals as Bacon Academy downed Plainfield 61-28 to earn the top seed in the ECC Division I tournament. Marissa Nudd had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists and Cara Shea had six points and four steals for Bacon (18-2), which led 49-17 after three quarters.

— Addie Hauptmann had nine points, eight rebounds and five steals in Wheeler’s 35-21 win over Putnam in an ECC Division IV gam. Marissa Perkins scored nine and Skyler Morgan added eight rebounds for the Lions (8-12, 3-4), who qualified for the Class S state tournament.

— Natalie Becotte had 12 points as Griswold forced 38 turnovers in its 37-30 win over Parish Hill. Sonja Matheson had six points and 10 rebounds for Griswold (11-8).

H.S. gymnastics

— NFA defeated Old Lyme 128.4-101 in a non-league meet that included competitors from East Lyme and Old Saybrook. East Lyme’s Kaitlyn Abbey won the all-around competition with 35.0 points, winning the vault (8.8), bars (8.7) and floor (9.1) while sharing first place on beam with NFA’s Emma Fields (8.4). Fields finished second in the all-around for the Wildcats (4-5) with 32.7 points while teammate Kaitlyn Titus was third with 32.6.

Story continues

Men’s basketball

— New London’s Jalen Benson had 17 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and four steals for Mitchell in its 93-87 win over Rhode Island College. Alfonzo Stokes had 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Waterford’s Mikey Buscetto had nine points, nine assists and five steals and Ahmani Browne had 15 points and five rebounds for Mitchell (13-10).

— Connecticut College, after winning its final two games of the regular season, earned the sixth seed for the upcoming New England Small College Athletic Conference tournament and will host No. 11 Bowdoin on Friday at 7 p.m. in the first round. The winner will advance to Sunday’s quarterfinals at No. 3 Middlebury at 2 p.m. The Camels (10-10) lost to Bowdoin, 75-72, on Jan. 19 and to Middlebury, 85-71, on Jan. 25. Wesleyan is the top seed.

Women’s basketball

— Amina Wiley (20 points, seven rebounds) was one of six players to score in double figures as Mitchell routed Lesley, 104-54, in the New England Collegiate Conference. Le’Sandra Turner had 16 points and seven rebounds, Dede Stevenson had 16 points, five rebounds and four steals and Yasmine Santos had 12 points, four assists and three steals for Mitchell (9-12, 1-3).

— Conn College has been seeded No. 9 for the upcoming NESCAC tournament and will visit No. 8 Williams in the first round of Friday at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to Sunday’s second round at top-seeded Trinity at 2 p.m. The Camels (4-16) lost to Williams, 48-47 in overtime, and Jan. 28 and split a pair of games with Trinity, losing 65-54 on Dec. 4 and then upsetting the Bantams 53-51 on Jan. 22.

College honors

— Mitchell swept the weekly NECC honors in women’s basketball. Wiley was named Player of the Week while Santos was named Rooke of the Week. Wiley was honored for the fifth time this season after scoring a career-high 31 points and a game-high 14 rebounds against New England College. Santos, in earning her first weekly honor, recorded her first double-double in the NEC game with 11 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

H.S. hockey

— The Eastern CT Eagles lost to Tri-Town 5-4 on Saturday. Dylan Relez of Norwich Tech scored twice for the Eagles, who trailed 4-0. Gavin Casagrande of Fitch had a goal and an assist, Anthony Gesino of East Lyme scored, Wyatt Verbridge of Stonington had an assist and Cam McCollum of East Lyme and Nate Pratt of Bacon combined for 21 saves for the Eagles (6-8-1).