New Little Mermaid Preview Teases Halle Bailey’s Ariel Meeting Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula

The countdown to the Little Mermaid movie is on!

On Wednesday, a new teaser debuted for Disney’s upcoming live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey as Ariel. In the 30-second preview, the titular mermaid meets Jonah Hauer-King as love interest Prince Eric, and the evil sea witch Ursula, played by Melissa McCarthy, makes a quick introduction with a laugh.

Bailey, 22, wrote on Tiwtter alongside the teaser, “i’m so very excited to continue the #Disney100 celebration with this new look at #TheLittleMermaid just 100 days until it arrives in theaters!”

The movie also stars Javier Bardem as Ariel’s dad King Triton, plus the voice cast of Jacob Tremblay as Ariel’s fish BFF Flounder, Daveed Diggs as the crab Sebastian, and Awkwafina as the seagull Scuttle.

In March, McCarthy told Entertainment Tonight about playing the iconic Disney villain and her excitement to share it with fans.

“I’m so excited to see it in its full glory,” she said at the time. “Doing the Mermaid and working with [director] Rob Marshall and doing one of my favorite villains of all time was an out-of-body experience. I loved it. I loved every second of it and I cried like a baby on my last day. I was like, ‘I don’t want to leave. I don’t want to leave. I don’t want to leave.’ So, every single part of that process was amazing and beyond.”

Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo in September about how her role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the film.

“I’d definitely say coming into this film I was a lot more, I think, just young-minded and a bit more not sure of myself so much,” she said. “The whole experience of filming, in more ways than one, mirrored Ariel’s journey of finding herself and her voice.”

“I remember at the end of filming, wrap day, I was just sobbing because I truly felt like I had come out of this cocoon with Ariel,” said Bailey. “This story has done so much for me and the filming process has really kind of changed my life. I’d definitely say it mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film.”

Bailey added that the movie has “changed my perspective on everything” and “impacted my life in so many ways.” And she hopes the representation she now brings to the famous story will mean just as much to young audiences.

“The fact that now it’s getting to be played by me, a person who looks like me, woman of color, I’m just like, wow, I’m so grateful what it will do for all the other little Black and brown boys and girls who will see themselves in me,” she said. “Because I know if I had seen myself when I was younger, I think my whole perspective would’ve changed.”

The Little Mermaid is in theaters May 26.