New ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ store opens in New Jersey

Let’s go, capitalism.

This week, a new store called “Let’s Go Brandon” opened in Toms River, NJ, and it’s hawking Trump-centric and pro-law enforcement gear.

After the Ocean County shop was written up on a local blog, co-owner Vinny Scuzzese said he saw a fair amount of negative comments. But it also brought in a flood of new customers.

“I’ve had my best two days,” he told The Post.

But the store, which is on a busy town artery, is eye-catching thanks to the owners’ bus parked outside, which Scuzzese and his business partner Greg Dooner had wrapped with a Trump motif. On the back is an illustration of the 45th president in a tough-guy pose wearing an American flag bomber jacket and gripping the Constitution.

“It’s a beautiful picture. We park the bus outside the store, and people pull over, start taking pictures and come into the store. The other shops in the plaza have gotten more business too. It’s been a nice reaction,” said Scuzzese, 57.

The store’s bus is a popular draw Courtesy of Greg Dooner

Let’s Go Brandon sells Trump and pro-law enforcement gear and novelties Greg Dooner

Dooner added that they have brought it to rallies and will make it available to rent for parties and special events.

This isn’t a totally new concept for Scuzzese, who also owns amusement stands on the Seaside Heights boardwalk.

Before the election in 2020, he opened a pop-up shop in downtown Toms River selling Trump gear and he’d set up roadside concession stands hawking MAGA-centric flags and novelties.

“We saw how good it was selling. I’m with people every day, and I know how they feel and what they are looking for,” said Scuzzese, who admires the former president for his business-friendly policies and plain-spoken manner.

“I’m a small owner, and Trump lowered our taxes by 15 percent. He said it like it is and I love his attitude. I wish he was back in the presidency so maybe we wouldn’t be in this predicament now,” he said, referring to high gas prices and the war in Ukraine.

When the “Let’s go Brandon” chant, which is a swipe at President Biden and the media, went viral after a NASCAR race in October, the idea of a brick-and-mortar store crystalized for Scuzzese.

The bus will be available to rent for special events and parties. Greg Dooner

“I invested a lot of money in this store and I’m taking a chance. When I told my family and friends I was going to open this, they said, ‘Are you crazy?’ because I signed a five-year lease,” he said, adding, “I’ve been doing business a long time. I go with my gut.”