New ‘Jurassic Park’ toy recreates a fan favorite scene from Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster (exclusive)

Like a weird (but wise) man once sang: Jurassic Park is frightening in the dark. And it’s even more frightening when you’re taking shelter from a rampaging dinosaur in a rickety commode. That’s the iconic scene from Steven Spielberg’s 1993 franchise-launching blockbuster that Mattel is recreating in their latest Jurassic playset, and Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look.

Released as part of the the toy giant’s “12 Days of Fandom” event celebrating the return of San Diego Comic Con — held in person from July 21-24 for the first time in two years — the Jurassic World Hammond Collection Outhouse Chaos Set immortalizes the last moments of hapless lawyer Donald Gennaro’s life.

Dispatched to investigate the situation at John Hammond’s grand dream by the park’s investors, he ends up having an up close and personal encounter with the star attraction — the T. Rex — and doesn’t live to tell the tale. And his sacrifice wasn’t exactly honored by the bard behind the aforementioned Jurassic Park tune. “A huge tyrannosaurus ate our lawyer,” the cheeky lyrics went. “Well, I suppose that proves they’re really not all bad.”

But Mattel is finally giving Gennaro his due with a lovingly detailed set that includes a 3.75-inch scale figures of the doomed lawyer, dressed up in his tropical tourist finest. Naturally, the outhouse where he unsuccessfully tries to hide from the T. Rex has also been carefully recreated, coming complete with toilet base and cardboard exterior.

As with all things Jurassic, the dinosaur is the star of the show. This deluxe T. Rex figure boasts enhanced articulation as well as stretchable jaw tendons and a posable tongue. The specially-created rain-splattered look also makes it distinct from Mattel’s previously released T. Rex figures. There’s even movie-specific sound effects cues of flashing lightning and primal roars to mark the successful completion of a meal of legal eagle.

Seriously, this is a set that the Mattel toy wizards can dine out on until the raptors come home.

Mattel’s Jurassic World Hammond Collection Outhouse Chaos Set is available July 11 online and at San Diego Comic Con between July 21-24