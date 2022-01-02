New Jersey’s Tammy Murphy tests positive for COVID-19

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy tested positive for the coronavirus but is asymptomatic, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said Sunday in a statement.

“The Governor and First Lady tested themselves due to a recent known non-family contact in their home. Required procedures for reporting, case investigation, and contact tracing have been followed,” the statement said.

The governor and their four children have all tested negative, according to North Jersey.com, and will continue to undergo testing in the days ahead.

Because Gov. Murphy has been vaccinated and boosted — as is his wife — he will not quarantine but will wear a mask at all public events.

Gov. Murphy came under criticism when he and his family left the Garden State for an eight-day tropical vacation in Costa Rica over the holidays as coronavirus cases surged.