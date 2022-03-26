New Jersey pizza joint offers Ukraine pie

Maybe they should call it the anti-Putin pie.

Jersey pizza chain Tony Boloney’s is selling heart-shaped pies in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and says 100% of the proceeds will go to feeding hungry mouths in the war-torn country.

“People were telling me not to throw my hat into the ring like this is some kind of political statement,” said owner Mike Hauke. “This is not about politics.”

Images of civilian deaths and cities devastated by Russian missile attacks brought Hauke’s memories back to his late Polish-Russian grandma, Minga.

“I kept thinking what if that was Minga trying to make cookies or pierogis for her grandkids, but she can’t because it’s f–king raining bombs outside,” he said. “This war is bulls–t.”

The chain has locations in Jersey City, Atlantic City, Hoboken and Long Branch. Courtesy of Tony Boloney’s

Hauke says the chain has already sold more than 500 of the specialty pies. Courtesy of Tony Boloney’s

Hauke, who founded the pizza chain in 2009, told The Post he’s already sold more than 500 of the specialty pies — which run $99 for two and can only be purchased on the food delivery platform Goldbelly. Some were even frozen and UPS delivered to places as far away as Texas and California.

Revenue from the pies will be funneled through the nonprofit World Central Kitchen and its operations in Ukraine.

Though the pizza is eye-catching with the cheese dyed a vibrant yellow and blue, Hauke said it still tastes like any other of his regular pies.

