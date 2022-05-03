New Jersey man Robert Sanger dead after fall while fixing Ferris wheel at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City

A worker died Monday morning after he fell from a lift while working on a Ferris wheel at a popular Jersey Shore amusement park.

The worker, identified as Robert Sanger, 62, of Pittsgrove in Salem County, plunged from the lift at the iconic Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City at about 10:30 a.m., The Press of Atlantic City reporting, citing city officials.

Sanger, a subcontractor, was working on the Ferris wheel at the time of the accident.

He was transported to Shore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Sanger fell. City officials said the incident is being investigated by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the paper reported.

Sanger’s death was confirmed by Jay Gillian — Gillian’s Wonderland Pier President who also serves as Mayor of Ocean City.

“We are saddened to report that an employee of a subcontractor working on a lift at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier suffered a fatal injury Monday morning,” he said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Gillian said he is cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. He pledged to provide more information on the incident when it is available.

A Facebook page for Gillian’s reelection campaign for mayor announced that Gillian is “suspending all campaign activity effective immediately” following the news of the accident. He has served as mayor since 2010 and is up for a reelection on May 10.