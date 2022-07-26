New Images In Cannibal Romance ‘Bones And All’ – The Hamden Journal

Here are more images for anticipated cannibal love story Bones And All, which has just been confirmed for a Venice Film Festival Competition bow.

Starring are Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon-Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz and Mark Rylance. MGM has domestic and international distribution rights while Vision Distribution will distribute the film in Italy.

The project reunites director Luca Guadagnino with his Call Me By Your Name star Chalamet, and the filmmaker with his long-term screenwriting collaborator David Kajganich (Suspiria, A Bigger Splash). Chalamet is set to return to the Lido for the first time since making a splash there last year with Dune.

The film, an adaptation of the novel Bones & All by Camille DeAngelis, is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter. Producers describe it as “a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.”

Director Guadagnino said today: “There is something about the disenfranchised, about people living on the margins of society that I am drawn toward and touched by. I love these characters. The heart of the movie is tender and affectionate towards them. I’m interested in their emotional journeys. I want to see where the possibilities lie for them, enmeshed within the impossibility they face. The movie is for me a meditation on who I am and how I can overcome what I feel, especially if it is something I cannot control in myself. And lastly, and most importantly, when will I be able to find myself in the gaze of the other?”

Pic is a Frenesy Film Company and Per Capita Productions movie with The Apartment Pictures – a Fremantle Company – Memo Films, 3 Marys Entertainment, Elafilm and Tenderstories.

Producers are Luca Guadagnino, Theresa Park, Marco Morabito, Dave Kajganich, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Lorenzo Mieli, Gabriele Moratti, Peter Spears and Timothée Chalamet. Executive producers are Giovanni Corrado, Raffaella Viscardi, Marco Colombo and Moreno Zani.

The film’s financiers are The Apartment Pictures (a Fremantle Company), 3 Marys Entertainment, Memo Films, Tenderstories, Elafilm, Wise Pictures, Excelsa, Serfis and Piace.