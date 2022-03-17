New Hampshire woman killed by rogue wave on trip with boyfriend

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman was killed when she was thrown off a boat by a wave while vacationing in Florida.

Lindsay Partridge, of Nashua, was on a romantic getaway in Boca Raton with her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, when she was knocked off the 23-foot vessel on Sunday, her dad, Donald Partridge of Groton, Massachusetts, told Boston 25.

Smith, of Manchester, New Hampshire, jumped into the water in a futile attempt to save his girlfriend, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Boca News Now reported.

Lindsay Partridge was on a getaway in Boca Raton. Facebook/Lindsey Egdirtrap

The boat “was traveling offshore approximately one quarter mile northeast of the Boca Inlet and 150 yards off-shore with two occupants on board,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told Boca News Now.

“While the vessel was traveling north, a wave washed over the vessel. The victim (Lindsay Partridge) fell overboard and the occupant (Jacob Smith) attempted to maneuver the vessel to pick her up,” the agency said.

Partridge just before the tragic accident. Instagram/@lindsey_partridge Partridge and her boyfriend. Instagram/@lindsey_partridge

“The victim was brought to shore by the lifeguards at Boca Beach Club and was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The weather advisory indicated a small craft advisory for the area,” it added.

Just hours before the tragedy, Partridge sent her best friend Alyson Mallinder Snapchat videos of her and her beau enjoying their vacation, the US Sun reported.

“The best way to describe Lindsey is she was young, wild and free,” Mallinder told the news outlet.

Partridge’s friend described her as “young, wild and free.” Facebook/Lindsey Egdirtrap

The tragic woman’s father told Boston 25: “Any boat smaller than 30 feet shouldn’t be out there and she rented a 23-foot boat.

“It’s not her first time. She’s familiar with boats, she knows boats a little bit, but they went out and a big wave hit him and I guess she was thrown from the boat,” he told the outlet.

“She was fearless and definitely a spitfire. She made everyone feel loved. She could’ve just met you, but she made you feel like you’ve been friends for 30 years,” the grieving dad added.

A photo tribute to Partridge. Facebook/Toyota of Nashua

Her mother, Jessie Partridge, told Boston 25 that her daughter “had such a full life — I mean she golfed and she hiked.”

She added: “We’re crying a lot over crying in huddles.”

A GoFundMe account set up for the family reads: “We all loved Lindsey she was a kind, happy, fun-spirited girl who brightened every room she walked into. Our family is devastated and she will be missed forever.

“If you can and would like to help during this time your generosity is appreciated!” it says.

The account, which sought $20,000, raised $22,775 as of Thursday morning.

“She absolutely loved her family,” her dad told the US Sun. “She was the substance that kept everyone together. She never let too much time pass before she visited you.

“It’s like she knew and had to make sure every moment counted,” he added.

The accident remains under investigation.