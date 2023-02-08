New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu makes bold move for 2024 run

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has launched a national political organization to test his ability to raise funds for a possible 2024 White House run, according to a report.

The move, first reported by NBC News, is a major step and usually a precursor to a run for office that allows for prospective presidential candidates to gauge donor support for their candidacy.

“I’m excited to talk about the successes that we’ve had in New Hampshire: lowering taxes, creating educational choices for parents and kids, and building opportunities for businesses to grow and thrive,” Sununu told the outlet. “What we’ve done in New Hampshire is a great model for the federal government — specifically promoting the conservative tenets of limited government, local control, and individual responsibility.”





Sununu’s “Live Free or Die” committee will allow him to raise unlimited funds from donors who can remain publicly anonymous.

Sununu has teased entering the GOP primary fray for weeks.

The first 2024 GOP presidential primary will be held in New Hampshire, where Sununu was re-elected governor in November with the support of 57% of voters. He is eligible to run for another term as governor of the Granite State in 2024, as well.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence have also formed political fundraising committees, with Haley expected to formally announce the launch of her campaign next week.





So far, former President Donald Trump is the only declared 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are also believed to be considering White House runs.

“America said something loud and clear in Nov. 22, they’re tired of the Washington drama, the lack of results. They don’t want to get into the political payback,” Sununu told NBC News. “I’m a governor who gets elected every two years, there is a sense we can bring leadership to bear.”

Sununu has a lot of ground to make up with GOP voters, even in his own state, in order to become the party’s presidential nominee in 2024.

A University of New Hampshire poll last month found that 42% of likely GOP voters in the Granite State favor DeSantis to be the party’s standard-bearer. Trump came in second in the poll with 30%, Haley garnered 8% support, and Sununu polled at 4%.