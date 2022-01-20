New Film Studio Will Be Built in Space by 2024

Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E), the company co-producing Tom Cruise’s upcoming space movie, plan to launch a sports arena and production studio in zero gravity.

S.E.E. has unveiled plans to build a space station module that contains a sports and entertainment arena as well as a content studio by December 2024. (An artist’s rendering is pictured above.)

Named SEE-1, the module is intended to host films, television, music and sports events as well as artists, producers and creatives who want to make content in the low orbit, micro-gravity environment. The facilities will enable development, production, recording, broadcasting and livestreaming of content.

S.E.E. intend to produce its own content and events in the module as well as making it available to third-parties.

Axiom Space, who in January 2020 won NASA’s approval to build a commercial component of the International Space Station (ISS), will undertake the construction of SEE-1. The module will dock on Axiom’s commercial arm, named Axiom Station, which will also host other commercial ventures, including space tourism.

Axiom Station will then separate from the ISS in 2028.

S.E.E., which was co-founded in the U.K. by entrepreneurs and producers Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, is currently planning a fundraising round.

“SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space,” said Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky in a statement. “It will provide a unique, and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure which will unleash a new world of creativity. With worldwide leader Axiom Space building this cutting-edge, revolutionary facility, SEE-1 will provide not only the first, but also the supreme quality space structure enabling the expansion of the two trillion-dollar global entertainment industry into low-Earth orbit.”

“Axiom Station, the world’s first commercial space station, is designed as the foundational infrastructure enabling a diverse economy in orbit,” said Michael Suﬀredini, president/CEO of Axiom Space. “Adding a dedicated entertainment venue to Axiom Station’s commercial capabilities in the form of SEE-1 will expand the station’s utility as a platform for a global user base and highlight the range of opportunities the new space economy offers.”

“SEE-1 will showcase and leverage the space environment in an unprecedented way,” Axiom chief engineer Dr. Michael Baine said. “The inflatable module design provides for around six meters diameter of unobstructed pressurized volume, which can be adapted to a range of activities — including an onboard state-of-the-art media production capability that will capture and convey the experience of weightlessness with breathtaking impact.”

Richard Johnston, COO of S.E.E. added: “From Jules Verne to ‘Star Trek,’ science fiction entertainment has inspired millions of people around the world to dream about what the future might bring. Creating a next generation entertainment venue in space inspire opens countless doors to create incredible new content and make these dreams a reality.”

