New ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Trailer Hints at Return of Patrick Stewart as Professor X

Marvel Studios has dropped the newest trailer for Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Premiering during Super Bowl LVI, the two-minute visual sees Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch, getting arrested and facing a number of figures in an almost court-like setting. The voice of a man, who many have presumed is Patrick Stewart reprising his role as X-Men staple Professor X, then states that Doctor Strange should probably know the truth. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch continues to deal with the fallout from the events of WandaVision, telling Doctor Strange, “You break the rules and become a hero. I do it and I become the enemy. It doesn’t seem fair.”

Watch the full trailer above. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres May 6.

Elsewhere in entertainment, watch the trailer for Jordan Peele’s Nope.