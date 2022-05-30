New dispatch audio from Uvalde, Texas school shooting

New audio from the Texas school massacre published Monday captures a police dispatcher telling officers how a terrified student reported that he was in a “room full of victims.”

The chilling recording, is heard in a video obtained by ABC news that shows police responding to the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers.

“Advise, we do have a child on the line,” an unidentified dispatcher can be heard saying. “Room 12. Are we able to — is anybody inside of the building at this –?”

“Child is advising he is in the room, full of victims,” the dispatcher says before repeating, “Full of victims at this moment.”

The video has no obvious timestamp, and it is unknown at what point during the 78-minute-long shooting the recording was made.

In the video, police officers can be seen at a distance, helping children escape the school through an open window. The clip has not been independently verified by The Post.

Police in Uvalde have been roundly criticized for waiting to breach the room where 18-year-old shooter Salvador Ramos had locked himself in with several students — falsely believing that Ramos had barricaded himself in alone and was no longer a threat to students.

Children hiding in that room made a series of harrowing 911 calls they were barricaded inside with the gunman — with one kid pleading with a dispatcher “please send police now!”

The calls were taking place until moments before Ramos was killed, showing that people were still alive in the classroom even though authorities believed the killing had stopped.

The video includes audio of a police dispatcher telling officers a child reported being in a “room full of victims.” ABC News

Gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers in the elementary school shooting. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Department of Justice announced Sunday that it will be investigating the Uvalde police response to the shooting.