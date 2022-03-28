New Census data shows population is booming in Florida

Four of the nation’s top 10 metro areas with the highest population growth last year were in Florida — more than any other state, according to new US Census data.

Punta Gorda, The Villages, Lakeland-Winter Have and Cape Coral-Fort Myers all saw their numbers pop by more than 3 percent, the figures show.

In addition, two Florida counties qualified for the top 10 percentage population growth list.

St. John’s County grew by 5.6 percent, while Nassau County rose by 3.5 percent, according to the data.

A pair of Florida counties made the top 10 list of numeric population hikes. Both Polk and Lee counties added more than 20,000 residents in 2021.

Eight of the top 10 counties with the steepest numerical population declines were either in New York and California, according to the Census data.

Miami-Dade County — which lost 38,990 residents in 2021 — was the only Florida entrant on that list.

Los Angeles County lost the most residents with 184,000, while New York County shed roughly 117,000, the numbers released last week show.

The Villages was one of the Florida metro areas that had a population increase of more than 3 percent last year. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cape Coral-Fort Myers also made the top ten list for fastest growing metro areas in 2021. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Statewide, Florida’s population increased by 211,000 between July 2020 and July 2021, according to the census report — second only to Texas.

California, Illinois and New York all registered the sharpest overall population losses last year.

The US Census also revealed this month that the Sunshine State accounted for more new business applications than any other state.

Florida’s entire population increased by 211,000 between July 2020 and July 2021, according to Census data. Getty Images

Of the 5.8 million applications filed between January of last year and January 2022, 638,680 sought a home in Florida — or 11.7 percent.