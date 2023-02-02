New candidate emerges as leader for Alabama football offensive coordinator

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has emerged as the leading candidate as Alabama football’s vacancy for an offensive coordinator and will be in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, according to Chris Low of ESPN.

Alabama coach Nick Saban has vacancies to fill for both coordinator roles.

Rees is also Notre Dame’s quarterbacks coach, and worked primarily last season with Drew Pyne, who threw 22 touchdown passes and only six interceptions.

Notre Dame featured a balanced offense, rushing for 2,456 yards on the season and passing for 2,692. If hired, Rees would replace Bill O’Brien, who spent two seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator before taking the same position with the NFL’s New England Patriots earlier this month. Former defensive coordinator Pete Golding left Alabama for Ole Miss.

Alabama’s offense faces turnover at several key positions, including quarterback, left tackle and tight end.

Rees’ offense at Notre Dame ranked 60th in the FBS last season in total offense at 396 yards per game.

He played quarterback for the Fighting Irish from 2010-13.

