New Caledonia set for final vote on independence from France

Voters in New Caledonia have flocked the polls in the third and final referendum on the independence for the territory currently governed by the French. The independence movement in Caledonia has gained traction in 2018 and 2020. However, independent parties and the major parties in the region have boycotted the polls to be held on 12th December, 2021. The historic vote being hindered is a cause for concern as politicians are afraid it reflects their disdain for the democratic system.

Victor Tutugoro of the New Caledonia Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front has stated that even if France has favoured the immigration of the population, the Kanak people have been in minority. The French colony and now overseas territory with enhanced autonomy is in the South Pacific, about a three hour flight from Australia.

The rights to referendums was granted to them in 1998 according to the Noumea Accord to address political concerns. The first two referendums were won by France supporters claiming 56.7% and 53.3% votes respectively.

The leader of the loyalist Caledonia Together party, Philippe Gomes has declared that the real crux of the debate is how the territory plans to revisit its links to France. He called for unity for the separatists and non-separatists to improve conditions for New Caledonia.