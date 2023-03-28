New Browns defenders bullish over Jim Schwartz

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, right, watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Juan Thornhill walked into the Browns’ facility last Friday for the first time. Part of the safety’s visit involved spending some time with his new defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz.

It wasn’t a lengthy visit. However, it was more than enough to make an immediate impact on Thornhill.

“We was up there talking, I would say maybe like 30, 45 minutes, something like that, but he got me pumped up,” Thornhill said last week. “That’s all I can say, already, just talking a little bit about football, the scheme, how he see me in the defense. He got me ready to go for sure.”

Thornhill’s words were his own. However, the message within those words is something that has been a constant from so many who have crossed Schwartz’s path since he was hired in January.

Track of the Browns’ offseason moves:Cleveland Browns free agency/trade tracker: LB Jordan Kunaszyk to return on one-year deal

Both general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski were effusive in what they had to say about Schwartz when they spoke about him during the NFL Combine. That shouldn’t be a surprise considering they were the ones who hired the veteran defensive coach.

It’s been the way the players have talked about Schwartz, at least the ones who have crossed paths with him over the last two months, that has resonated loudest. Linebacker Jacob Phillips spoke at January’s Greater Cleveland Sports Award about how his new coordinator was a “super cool dude” who was “super easy to talk to.”

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) celebrates a Jacksonville Jaguars fumble recovered by the Chiefs during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

“Super excited,” Phillips said. “Obviously he has a resume and, you know, you see the players that he’s been able to coach over this time and super excited for it. Super excited to learn, super excited to be around him and the depth of his knowledge. So just kind of grasping onto that moment and can’t wait ’til football rolls back around.”

The last week has been when Schwartz’s impact has made its biggest impact. His fingerprints — or, at least, his input — has been all over the first week of free-agent moves by the Browns.

Story continues

How much direct involvement Schwartz has had in the signings the Browns have already made isn’t 100% certain. What isn’t in doubt is the amount of input he’s had on the free-agent wish list the team put together going into last week.

Berry himself acknowledged a certain deference to Schwartz in terms of what he wants in defenders, especially along the line of scrimmage.

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) defends against Chicago Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

“So I think as you guys hear Jim talk, he’ll talk about being an attack-style front,” Berry said at the Combine. “So guys that really do get up the field, penetrate, really use either quickness or power to create disruption behind the line of scrimmage. So that’s the general picture that you’ll get from our defense.”

That’s the general picture you got from the Browns’ free-agent signings over the last week. Thornhill, naturally, doesn’t fall into that category being a free safety.

However, the other three new additions to the defense — defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst Jr. and Trysten Hill, as well as edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo — all do fall into that group. That’s part of the draw they had to coming to Cleveland.

“It’s super exciting,” Tomlinson said last Thursday. “Space on the inside, it’s hard to come by these days. So the more space you can have is also amazing. It just gives you that much more room to attack the offensive line.”

Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) takes down Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the first half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Nov. 27, 2022.

There remain moves for the Browns to still make. They still need help at linebacker even after re-signing Sione Takitaki and Jordan Kunaszyk, and a team can never have enough defensive line help.

Whoever the Browns do go get to help fill those holes, they’re going to come with Schwartz’s seal of approval. And, judging by the players who have already crossed paths with him, give their own seal of approval to him.

“Like I said with Coach Schwartz, he drew up a couple plays on the board, and I just like what he was drawing up,” Thornhill said. “But I can see me stepping in and playing a big role and helping this team tremendously and making a lot of plays for this team as well.”

Contact Chris at [email protected]

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Jim Schwartz makes an immediate impression on new Browns defenders