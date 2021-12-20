Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced new city rules on Monday aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, and the upcoming mandate will impact the Celtics.

Starting on January 15, proof of vaccination will be required to enter business and venues across the city, and city workers will be required to receive a vaccine if they want to remain employed, according to the Boston Herald.

The minimum for proof of vaccination will be one dose as of January 15, and will increase to two doses on February 15.

This means that all Celtics players must be vaccinated in order to play home games. Similar policies are in place in New York City and San Francisco.

List

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (12/20)