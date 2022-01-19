New Beginnings’ Canceled at MTV After Two Seasons

“The Hills: New Beginnings” will not be returning for a third season on MTV, Variety has confirmed.

The reality TV reboot starred several key players from the original hit series, including Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby Brescia, Whitney Port, Frankie Delgado and Jason Wahler. Newcomers included Ashley Wahler, Jennifer Delgado and Kaitlynn Carter, along with pizza entrepreneur Caroline D’Amore and Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. Original cast member Kristin Cavallari also made an appearance in Season 2.

More from Variety

However, a source close to production tells Variety that the franchise is being reimagined and the IP will live on with new iterations to come. Previous seasons of “The Hills” are currently available to stream on Paramount Plus.

The cast of “The Hills: New Beginnings” and executive producer Alex Baskin talked with Variety before the show’s Season 2 premiere about the struggles of filming reality TV during COVID-19.

“The challenging part was not being able to have other people that are in our lives on the show,” Jenner said of production. “It was just the cast a lot of the time, which created a lot of conflict. When you’re always around the same group of people, something’s bound to go down.”

In addition to Baskin, executive producers on “The Hills: New Beginnings” are Douglas Ross, Tina Gazzerro Clapp, Lauren Weber, Adam DiVello, Megan Estrada, Jim Fraenkel, Sandi Johnson, Toni Gallagher, Robert Carroll, Cecily Deutsch and Brent Gauches.

Deadline Hollywood was the first to report the news of the show’s cancellation.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.