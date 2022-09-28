New beer helps promote hurricane season preparedness

South Florida Sun Sentinel

When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track

Nearly all of Florida — except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the Panhandle — is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The latest forecast track shows the hurricane making landfall near Englewood and Port Charlotte, then moving northeast toward Orlando and Central Florida. The Gulf coast from Bonita Springs north to Tarpon Springs is under a …