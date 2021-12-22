New B/R trade proposal sees Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis dealt to the Boston Celtics

With most of the NBA’s players able to be traded now for the better part of two weeks, we should see the first signs of them actually changing teams soon, and with that has come increased speculation regarding what it might take for players to actually be traded now that leaks of what various franchises are looking for is percolating to the surface.

With the Indiana Pacers rumored to be among clubs looking to retool more so than rebuild, a package recently put together as a hypothetical by Bleacher Report’s Greg Schwartz that sees star big man Domantas Sabonis traded to the Boston Celtics might just suit the Pacers for that reason,

That it might get a two-time All-Star under 26 to the team without costing another is all the more reason to kick the tires on such a trade for Boston.

The deal itself would send Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Romeo Langford, and a top-five protected 2022 draft pick to Indiana for Sabonis under the assumption that such players would put the Pacers in a position to still compete in the short term.

“If the Pacers end up trading one of their big men, you can bet it won’t be for a rebuild. Governor Herb Simon, 87, has already said as much”, writes Schwartz. “Even when Indiana traded Paul George, it did so for Victor Oladipo and Sabonis, with no draft picks changing hands.”

“If Sabonis is indeed unhappy in Indy, the Pacers will primarily seek win-now help in return,” he added, referring to comments from the Pacers star suggesting a change of scenery might be for the best for all.

“Smart is still a bulldog of a defender, and Indiana could use his playmaking with backup point guard TJ McConnell likely done for the season following hand surgery. The Pacers are 14th in defense, even with all-world rim-protector Myles Turner. Having Smart and Turner in the same starting lineup could make them elite.”

“Williams, 23, is good enough to take over the starting power forward job in Indiana with Sabonis gone and provides elite floor-spacing (45.3 percent from three) next to Turner,” continues Schwartz.

“Langford is a former Indiana University star who’s also enjoying a career year from outside the arc (37.2 percent).”

“While the trade is primarily done to acquire Smart, Williams, and Langford, adding the Celtics’ lightly protected first-round pick doesn’t hurt, either,” he suggested.

“For Boston, this is a chance to add a star without giving up Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown and make a serious run toward the top of the East. Sabonis is a two-time All-Star and one of the best passing big men in the NBA. He is also under contract for two more seasons after this one, giving Boston a core (along with Robert Williams III) that has a chance to play together for a long time.”

“Giving up Smart hurts, but getting Sabonis in return would be worth it,” finishes the B/R analyst, and we can’t say we disagree.

There very well could be better offers out there — maybe much better — but if this were on the table, team president Brad Stevens should pull the trigger before a competitor might without a second look.

