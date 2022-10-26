Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

In a big week for tech earnings, the most notable results may have come from a memory maker based in South Korea and another lesser known American chip company.
While most of the attention is focused on the disappointing earnings and outlooks from
Microsoft
(ticker:
MSFT
) and
Alphabet
(
GOOGL
), investors should not overlook the reports from two other semiconductor firms—
SK Hynix
and
Texas Instruments
(
TXN
). The duo may offer more insight on what’s next for the technology industry and the economy.