Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

by

In a big week for tech earnings, the most notable results may have come from a memory maker based in South Korea and another lesser known American chip company.

While most of the attention is focused on the disappointing earnings and outlooks from

Microsoft


(ticker:

MSFT


) and

Alphabet


(

GOOGL


), investors should not overlook the reports from two other semiconductor firms—

SK Hynix


and

Texas Instruments


(

TXN


). The duo may offer more insight on what’s next for the technology industry and the economy.