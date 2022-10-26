Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

In a big week for tech earnings, the most notable results may have come from a memory maker based in South Korea and another lesser known American chip company.

While most of the attention is focused on the disappointing earnings and outlooks from



Microsoft



(ticker:



MSFT



) and



Alphabet



(



GOOGL



), investors should not overlook the reports from two other semiconductor firms—



SK Hynix



and



Texas Instruments



(



TXN



). The duo may offer more insight on what’s next for the technology industry and the economy.