‘Never Let Me Go’ Series Adaptation Not Moving Forward At FX – The Hamden Journal

A series adaptation of Never Let Me Go, the Kazuo Ishiguro novel that was adapted as a film starring Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield, is no longer moving forward at FX, sources close to the project have confirmed to The Hamden Journal. Production had not yet begun.

The project, from The Nevers writer Melissa Iqbal, was announced as in development at FX in May 2022 and was ordered to series at FX in October 2022 to air on Hulu.

The series was to star Viola Prettejohn (The Nevers) in the lead role.

The series would have followed Thora (Prettejohn), a rebellious teenage clone who escapes from the boarding school where she and her fellow clones are kept hidden from society. As she starts living undercover in the outside world, she unwittingly sets in motion events that will spark a revolution and test the boundaries of what it means to be human.

Cast also included Tracey Ullman, Kelly Macdonald, Aiysha Hart, Spike Fearn, Shaniqua Okwok, Gary Beadle, Kwami Odoom, Susan Brown, Keira Chanse, and Edward Holcroft.

The project came from DNA Films, which produced the feature film version, and Searchlight TV, whose film arm distributed the movie.

The film, which was released in 2010, was directed by Mark Romanek from an Alex Garland screenplay.

Iqbal wrote the pilot and would have executive produced alongside Marc Munden (Utopia), who would direct; Alex Garland; Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich and Maria Fleischer of DNA Productions; and Ishiguro.