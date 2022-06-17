Never-before-seen photos of Trump, family in Oval Office on Jan. 6 shown to House

Never-before-seen photos of then-President Donald Trump surrounded by his children and aides at the White House in the hours before MAGA supporters stormed the Capitol were shown to the House select committee on Thursday.

The photos were revealed for the first time as the committee probing last year’s Capitol riot spotlighted a “heated” phone call that Trump made to his then-Vice President Mike Pence from the Oval Office the morning of Jan. 6.

Trump’s children, Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr., could be seen watching on as the call took place. Don Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Eric’s wife, Lara Trump, were also in the Oval Office.

In videotaped testimony, then-first daughter, Ivanka, said the conversation was “pretty heated” and “a different tone than I had heard him take with the vice president before.”

In other taped interviews, aides described snippets of the conversation, which they had only heard from Trump’s side of the call.

Ivanka Trump’s chief of staff, Julie Radford, testified former President Donald Trump called ex-VP Mike Pence “the p-word.” Reuters

Trump’s former assistant, Nicholas Luna, said he heard the word “wimp”, while Ivanka’s chief of staff, Julie Radford, said she was told the president called Pence “the p-word.”

Testifying in person, Greg Jacob, one of Pence’s counsel, said he was there when the vice president returned from taking Trump’s call, saying the VP looked “steely, determined, grim.”

The photos and testimony came as the committee focused on the pressure Trump put on Pence to reject the certification of Joe Biden’s election win on Jan. 6.

The committee also showed never-before-seen photos of Pence after he had evacuated to a secure location in the Capitol as rioters stormed in.

One of the photos was of Pence speaking on the phone, while another showed him reading one of Trump’s tweets.

In the hours after the call with Pence, Trump then took to the rally stage and criticized the vice president to his thousands of supporters after Pence certified the election results — and refused to bow to pressure.