“Never A Problem” – The Hamden Journal

POLANSKI

Samantha Geimer, was raped by Roman Polanski when she was an under-age teenager, has once again spoken out denying that she is a victim – this time in an interview with Polanski’s wife, Emmanuelle Seigner.

Geimer, who was 13 when she was given alcohol and pills and raped by the French-Polish film director, told Seigner for an interview in Le Pont magazine (translated by IndieWire) that what happened had “never been a problem for her.”

She said: “Let me be very clear: what happened with Polanski was never a big problem for me. I didn’t even know it was illegal, that someone could be arrested for it. I was fine, I’m still fine. The fact that we’ve made this thing up weighs on me terribly. To have to constantly repeat that it wasn’t a big deal, it’s a terrible burden.”

In the interview, Geimer and Seigner agree on the limitations of the #MeToo movement, with Geimer calling out attorney Gloria Allred, saying she “just diminishes women to exploit their pain. I’m sorry but that is no defense.”

And they look back together on the 1970s when ““sex was recreational, sometimes transactional,” according to Geimer.

Seigner added, “I remember the time when I was starting to work. I became a model at 14 years old. All the girls, the models, slept with the photographers and I was no exception. But sex was something normal, a natural aspect of life. There wasn’t all this drama, all this darkness surrounding sex.”

Geimer expressed her belief that she had been turned into a victim, not by Polanski but by the media and legal attention she has received in the intervening decades.

“If someone had something to say about Roman, about any mistreatment, 1977 would have been a really good year to help me,” she told Seigner.

“Because with my family, we couldn’t even leave our house anymore! Everyone was attacking us. No one came to stand by my side and say: ‘Hey, you know what? I think she’s telling the truth because something similar happened to me.’ It’s not like the story was private, it was in newspapers around the world! But no, no one, not one of the women who, today, claim to have had a problem with Roman, took the trouble to contact me. And now, now that they have an urgent need to unpack everything? Who are they kidding?

“I’ve seen loads of people approach me saying they have the best intentions in the world and going: ‘Come, speak, the world wants to know, they want to know the truth.’ Except the truth is that they only have their careers and their TV shows in mind.”

Polanski has stayed away from the US since 1978. Charged with rape of a minor, he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of unlawful sex with a minor but, after learning that the judge planned to reject this and impose a prison term, he fled to Europe. Several other women have since accused the director of raping them when they were teenagers, and an Interpol notice remains valid for his arrest.

He has since been Oscar-nominated five times, winning Best Director for The Pianist in 2003.