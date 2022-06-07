Neve Campbell’s ‘Scream’ co-star David Arquette reacts to her exit after pay dispute

Neve Campbell and David Arquette at the Scream 4 premiere in 2011. (Photo: Getty Images)

David Arquette weighed in on Neve Campbell’s shocking announcement that she won’t be in Scream 6 after a salary dispute. Campbell’s longtime co-star called the news “unfortunate” and said he hopes she returns in the future.

“I’d love for her to be a part of it,” Arquette tells ComicBook.”A Scream movie without Sidney is kind of unfortunate, but I understand her decision.”

On Monday, Campbell confirmed she won’t be in the next installment of the beloved horror franchise after the offer “did not equate to the value I have brought to” the films.

Arquette, who’s starred alongside Campbell since Scream premiered in 1996, added: “It’s all a business in a way, they have to balance all these elements to fit a budget and produce a film. I get it, she’s still alive! She [can] absolutely be in future ones, but I think it’s up to fans to call for that in the future…. That is sudden, it’s a business, though. I respect her decision, for sure.”

As for Arquette’s character Dewey Riley, he told ComicBook that he’s “not looped in” on what’s going on with a potential Scream 6 return as his character was killed in the last movie.

Campbell has played Sidney Prescott, the film’s most crucial character, for more than two decades. She reprised her role in this year’s Scream which was a hit with critics and fans.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” she said in a statement. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Original star Courteney Cox is expected to return for Scream 6. Hayden Panettiere, who starred in Scream 4, will reprise her role as Kirby. The sequel also added Dermot Mulroney.