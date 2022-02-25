Neve Campbell Signs With Gersh & Anonymous Content – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Neve Campbell has inked with new representation including The Gersh Agency, Anonymous Content for Management and attorneys Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

The news comes in the wake of Campbell’s success with Paramount/Spyglass Media’s relaunch of Scream, one of the bright spots at the box office, grossing over $135M WW to date and sending the five-picture genre franchise’s tally to $739M-plus.

Upcoming, the Party of Five vet will star in the Netflix drama series The Lincoln Lawyer which is based on Michael Connelly’s second book, The Brass Verdict, in the legal thriller novel series.

In 2020, Campbell starred in the Disney+ film Clouds in which she plays Laura Sobiech, the author whose memoir Fly A Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom’s Small Prayer in a Big Way the film is based on. Campbell was also seen opposite Steve Coogan in Hot Air and the thriller Castle in the Ground alongside Imogen Poots and Alex Wolff.

A native of Canada, she made her debut in the Toronto production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera in 1988. From there she went on to star in NBC’s I Know My Son Is Still Alive and the syndicated series Catwalk.

In 1994 she was cast in the role of Julia Salinger in Fox’s critically acclaimed Golden Globe winning series Party of Five, a role she played for 142 episodes.

Other feature credits include The Craft, 54 opposite Ryan Phillipe, Salma Hayek, and Mike Meyers; the erotic thriller Wild Things opposite Matthew Dillon, Denise Richards, Bill Murray, and Kevin Bacon, the 1999 romantic comedy Three to Tango, the whodunit Drowning Mona, Alan Rudolph’s Investigating Sex, Robert Altman’s Company, Walter and the $305M WW grossing Dwayne Johnson action title, Skyscraper.

On stage, Campbell starred in Arthur Miller’s satirical dark comedy Resurrection Blues, for director Altman at London’s Old Vic Theater and Love Song opposite Cillian Murphy at the New Ambassador Theater. She also starred in The Exonerated, which ran at the Dublin Theatre Festival in 2006.

TV credits include NBC’s The Philanthropist, Grey’s Anatomy, Mad Men, Manhattan, and House of Cards.

Campbell received the ACTRA Award of Excellence in 2016, which recognized her career achievements in addition to her contribution to Canada’s entertainment industry.