Neve Campbell shares wild story about being attacked by a bear as a teen

What a story!

During Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” actor Neve Campbell recalled a scary on-set incident where she was attacked by a bear while working on a movie in Canada.

“I was 17 years old and I was playing this role where she’s one with the animals,” Campbell explained.

“That’s ironic,” Clarkson joked, laughing, as Campbell continued.

“Yeah,” Campbell said. “And there was a scene where I’m supposed to be getting chased by a bear, the only animal I’m not one with in the movie, and they brought this bear on set.”

“They first gave me a big bottle of Coke to feed it,” she said before clarifying that it was Coca-Cola. “So now this is like a bear on a sugar rush. And then they said — and I’m 17, so I’m really dumb. They say ‘Dip your hand in honey and just run and when you get to the tree over there, turn around and stick your hand out, and feed the bear.’ And I, of course, wanting to please everyone was like, ‘OK.'”

However, when Campbell did what she was told, she realized that the bear had its own agenda.

“I turn around, and I put my hand out, and the bear is not slowing down,” she said. “He’s not coming for my hand and he grabs me by the leg, and he pulls me through the forest. And my mother happens to be visiting the set so she’s screaming, the whole crew is frozen because no one can believe what’s happening.”

Neve Campbell smiles during a recent appearance on

Campbell said that she started yelling that the bear was biting her, just in case nobody understood what was going on.

“Then finally, the bear wrangler starts throwing rocks at the bear to get it off me and it finally gets pissed off and turns around and goes after him and I run and go up a rock,” Campbell said.

Although the film’s production crew told Campbell that they were never going to shoot that scene again, she remembered telling them that she wanted to because she was such a “people pleaser” back then.

Story continues

“I was like, ‘No, that was rehearsal. We didn’t get it on camera. Let’s do it,'” the “Clouds” actor recalled.

The Kelly Clarkson Show – Season 3 (Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal)

Clarkson teased that the story was a good example of how musicians are different than actors because if she experienced the same thing while filming a music video, then she would get out of there.

“I would be like, bye,” Clarkson joked while throwing up the peace sign. “Actors, I always find funny. These insane things happen to y’all.”

Campbell agreed.

“We get asked to do really silly things as well,” she said. “I’m older and I learned that word ‘No’ real well.”

Tomorrow, fans get to see Campbell reprise her role as Sidney Prescott for Paramount’s fifth installment of “Scream.” She joins fellow cast members Courteney Cox and David Arquette who will be returning as Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley.

Related: