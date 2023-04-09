Nevado del Ruiz volcano shows signs of increased activity

BOGOTA, Colombia – Experts say a volcano responsible for causing one of the largest disasters in the Western Hemisphere is showing signs of increased activity, which has forced the Colombian government to issue evacuations in the potential impact zone.

The Nevado del Ruiz volcano sits about 80 miles west of Bogotá, and according to Colombia’s Geological Survey, an earthquake swarm has increased to levels not seen since a disastrous eruption in the 1980s killed at least 25,000 people.

Authorities have raised the alert level to orange – the second-highest on a four-stage scale.

A recent update posted by the Global Volcanism Program said on March 30 some 11,600 earthquakes were detected, and the movement of underground fluid was likely responsible for increased ash emissions.

An estimated 57,000 people live in municipalities close to the volcano, and the population has only increased since the Armero tragedy caught thousands off guard on November 13, 1985.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the last major eruption occurred during a time of major political discourse, and the nighttime event was obscured by a significant storm.

“Within minutes, 23,000 people – most of the town’s inhabitants – were killed, entombed within a concrete-like mixture of mud, vegetation, buildings, and everything else swept away by the lahars. Sadly, the lahars reached Armero approximately two hours after the eruption – plenty of time for the people to have evacuated to higher ground, had they been notified more quickly,” the USGS recounted.





The Nevado del Ruiz volcano spews a plume of fumes near Murillo, Colombia on April 7, 2023. AP





Soldiers and a risk management official prevent the passage of a vehicle that was heading towards the highway that is near the volcano in Murillo, Colombia. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images





Residents of Villamaria Caldas near Nevado del Ruiz are being evacuated following the seismic activity inside the volcano in Caldas, Colombia. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Gustavo Petro has encouraged people in the potential impact zone to evacuate and has asked authorities to hasten their response.

“We have asked the Departmental Risk Councils to speed up the preventive evacuation of 2,500 families that are at high risk due to the contingency of Nevado del Ruiz,” Petro said in a statement.

According to Colombian officials, there have been 18 orange alerts since 1985, with none leading to a major eruption.





Residents of Villamaria Caldas near Nevado del Ruiz are set to be evacuated within the measures taken due to the ongoing seismic activity following the rock subdivision inside the volcano in Caldas, Colombia. REUTERS





Colombian civil defense officials, police and firefighters organize a unified command post located at the town closest to the crater of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, after the authorities declared an orange alert and asked the population for a preventive evacuation in Villamaria, Colombia. REUTERS





The Nevado del Ruiz volcano shows smoke near Murillo, Colombia on April 7, 2023. AP

Volcanologists compare the Nevado del Ruiz to Washington’s Mount St. Helens.

Both volcanoes are capable of explosive eruptions and dangerous mudflows that swallow everything in their path.