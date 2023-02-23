Nevada sex worker Savannah Henderson says she’s wrongfully accused in brothel shooting

The sex worker accused of firing a gun shooting inside Nevada’s infamous Bunny Ranch brothel Monday night insists she’s not responsible for the ordeal.

Savannah Henderson, known as “Tiara Tae,” was arrested after allegedly firing multiple rounds inside the legal brothel, but was released after posting an $86,000 bail.

“I was falsely accused, and the charges are being dropped,” Henderson, who has since returned to work, told Fox News Wednesday.

The 28-year-old later rushed to Twitter to update her followers on the situation, promising to discuss all the “juicy details” on her OnlyFans account.

“Spoiler surprise: falsely accused. Lawyer check. Charges dropped,” she tweeted Tuesday night. “Y’all thought you got me lol stay tuned for my OF link with juicy details and info of court I’m free to walk and roam! Hope everyone is having a great week. I’m feeling relief.”





Savannah Henderson tweeted about the incident, saying “charges dropped” and that she would provide all of the “juicy details” in an OnlyFans video. AP

At around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired inside the establishment off Highway 50 in Mound House — and heard several more gunshots when they arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one was harmed during the shooting, the sheriff said.

Henderson was booked into Lyon County Jail and charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as one count each of possession of a controlled substance, discharging a firearm where others may be endangered and obstructing/resisting a peace officer.





Savannah Henderson, who goes by Tiara Tae, claimed that cops got the wrong person in the shooting. Getty Images

She was released Tuesday after posting $86,140 in bail.

Despite Henderson’s claims, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Post that the charges have not been dropped.

Henderson, who appeared on the cover of the March 2019 issue of Hustler magazine, told her 14,500 Twitter followers that her bookings at the brothel have skyrocketed following the ordeal.





A view of Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel is seen in Lyon County east of Carson City, Nevada. Google Maps

“Super thankful I will still have all my financial support…and just support from them in general,” she tweeted Wednesday.

“E-mails sky rocketing, people wanting bookings and meet ups.. maybe Dennis was right, all publicity is good publicity,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet, referring to the late former owner of the brothel, Dennis Hof. “Stay tuned.”

