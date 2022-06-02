Networks To Carry President Joe Biden’s Address On Gun Violence – The Hamden Journal

Broadcast and cable networks plan to carry President Joe Biden’s address on gun reform on Thursday evening.

The speech is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM PT, and Biden plans to call for congressional action in the wake of recent mass shootings in Uvalde, TX, Buffalo, NY and Tulsa, OK. In the Senate, a bipartisan group has been meeting on a potential package of measures, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to bring a series of proposals to the floor next week.

In addition to coverage on major cable news networks, David Muir will anchor a special report for ABC News, Norah O’Donnell for CBS News and Tom Llamas for NBC News.

“He is going to renew his call for action to stop the epidemic of gun violence that we have seen in Uvalde and in Buffalo and in Tulsa in just a few short weeks and in too many communities across the country we see gun violence tearing up our communities, tearing up our families,” said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “And so reducing gun violence has been a top priority of this president since his first day in office and throughout his career as a senator and as a vice president.”