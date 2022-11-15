Networks Jump On Reports Of Missiles Crossing Into Poland Amid Fears Of Escalation Of Russia-Ukraine Conflict – The Hamden Journal

A report that Russian missiles crossed into Poland quickly began to dominate news network coverage on Tuesday afternoon, underscoring the fears that the conflict in Ukraine would escalate.

Reporters were dramatic in describing the potential implications, but still a bit cautious as to the confirmation of the source of the missiles. Poland is member of the NATO alliance.

A Pentagon official did not immediate confirm reports, but on CNN, correspondent Sam Kiley reported just after 11 AM PT that “in the past hour or so we have had confirmation from Polish authorities of a very, very dramatic and potentially inflammatory moment in history, really, which is the two projectiles of some kind, rockets, missiles, we don’t know exactly what. We also critically who fired when. What we do know is they landed in Polish territory very close to the border with Ukraine in farmland, hitting a grain store and reportedly killing two Polish citizens or residents.”

The report of the missiles in Poland came amid a Russian bombardment on major cities in Ukraine, as it tries to go on offense amid significant gains of Russian-held territory.

