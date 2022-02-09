Nets want Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey in potential Harden-Simmons trade

Jordan Schultz: League sources: #Nets have asked #Sixers for both Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey to be included in a potential James Harden – Ben Simmons trade. Brooklyn also has tangible interest in sharpshooting guard Seth Curry, a career 44 percent 3-point shooter.

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Update: Sixers have refused to include Tyrese Maxey in any deal with Brooklyn. Nets have countered with an asking price of Simmons, Curry, Thybulle, and Drummond. Sixers are hesitant to include Curry. Any deal would likely send Patty Mills to Philly aside from Harden. – 12:35 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

League sources: #Nets have asked #Sixers for both Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey to be included in a potential James Harden – Ben Simmons trade. Brooklyn also has tangible interest in sharpshooting guard Seth Curry, a career 44 percent 3-point shooter. – 11:51 AM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

🏀 new episode of *thunderous reverb* UPSIDE HIGH w/myself and @JonathanTjarks 🏀

we talk haliburton, his exit from SAC and new fit with the pacers, plus some discussion of tyrese maxey and his growth this season for the 76ers✌️

@ringer @ringernba

open.spotify.com/episode/5Xp8tN… – 10:33 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

The #Nets and #Sixers spent yesterday talking about a Harden-Simmons deal according to @Keith Pompey, as they “bickered over pieces to add to a potential deal.” Will Maxey be the pivotal piece? #NBA trade deadline is 3pm tomorrow. – 9:43 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker vs. Matisse Thybulle has rapidly become one of the NBA’s most enthralling matchups.

For the latest (free) Bourguet Breakdown on @PHNX_Suns, I dove into the film from the last 3 years to explore a budding rivalry built on mutual respect: https://t.co/qFFYmMBkBV pic.twitter.com/onbpMUnUqu – 9:04 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

I had asked Devin Booker about Matisse Thybulle last night, so I followed up wondering how much matchups against elite defenders heighten his focus.

His joking response tells me one thing: You are WELCOME for what the bad man did tonight, Suns fans 😂 pic.twitter.com/eYIZgQhF5B – 10:42 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle on playing alongside Danny Green: ‘It gives flashbacks to playing with Ben.’ – 10:06 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle on trade rumors by Thursday’s deadline: pic.twitter.com/NTD1ZkZFia – 10:06 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Matisse Thybulle was asked what makes Devin Booker tough to guard.

“Um. He’s really good at basketball.” – 10:05 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty said Devin Booker was looking forward to his matchup with Matisse Thybulle because of his respect for him. Said it’s something the great ones do, and that it’s the reason he “is an All-Star and will be All-NBA this year” – 9:36 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said he knew Devin Booker was looking forward to the matchup with Matisse Thybulle. Booker has respect for his defensive ability and Williams noted the best players look for motivation and find it somewhere. – 9:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Book was looking forward to that matchup.” Monty Williams on Devin Booker facing Matisse Thybulle. #Suns – 9:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul ahead to Booker for layup, fouled by Maxey.

Hits FT. #Suns up six. – 9:10 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul gets leveled setting a screen on Matisse Thybulle, and of course that’s the Sixers’ 5th team foul. Dude always knows when his opponent is about to put him in the bonus – 9:06 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Making sure neither Maxey nor Embiid are on the floor for the astonishing Suns run is a bit. – 8:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Crowder fell, opened door for Maxey to attack. Scores. #Suns down 75-67 as Paul scores, and is called for tech.

Maxey hits tech FT. #Suns down – 8:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton had pretty good defensive position. Had Embiid at midpost area, not low block area.

But was called for foul.

Maxey is then called for offensive foul. #Suns down nine. – 8:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

On that last trip, Paul had words for Thybulle. #Suns down 61-55.

Maxey on the attack. Fouled by Booker. Hits FTs. #Sixers up eight. – 8:16 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey gives Philly another buzzer beater with that layup. It’s a 59-55 lead over the Suns at the half. Joel Embiid has 19 and 5 and Tobias Harris has 17. #Sixers – 7:59 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Sixers 59, Suns 55 after Maxey’s finish at the buzzer. Philly has gotten a bucket at the end of both quarters, which matter in a tight game. They’re also shooting 51.1 percent from the floor now after the slow start. The bad: 8 turnovers for 14 points. – 7:59 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey are a combined 0-for-7 to start this game. Both getting a rest now. – 7:32 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Fun duels between Joel Embiid and Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker and Matisse Thybulle so far. Book and Embiid have the upper hand early on – 7:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Sixers up one. Thybulle 3 off Maxey feed. #Suns – 7:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Devin Booker vs. Matisse Thybulle matchup appears to be on. Sixers are listing him among their probable starters for tonight – 6:34 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The 76ers say Matisse Thybulle is in the lineup and starting tonight. Starters: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. – 6:33 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers will start Maxey, Curry, Thybulle, Harris and Embiid tonight vs. Phoenix.

Thybulle returns after a game out with right shoulder soreness. – 6:32 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers say Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) will play tonight against the Suns. That should be a fun matchup with Devin Booker. – 6:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Matisse Thybulle will return and is in the starting lineup tonight. Regular starters for Philly. #Sixers – 6:32 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Matisse Thybulle is playing tonight #Sixers – 6:32 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said he and Devin Booker watched defensive film on Matisse Thybulle this morning to prepare. Thybulle is questionable for tonight, but Monty says he’s one of the NBA’s elite on-ball defenders – 5:39 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on closing speed being a big reason Matisse Thybulle is an elite defender: pic.twitter.com/l4cVYdm3Lh – 5:21 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doc Rivers says Matisse Thybulle is working out and trying to give it a go tonight against Phoenix. He remains questionable. – 5:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Matisse Thybulle is warming up before the game and his status will be determined soon. He’s still questionable with the right shoulder injury. #Sixers – 5:17 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Doc Rivers said Matisse Thybulle is out warming up and looked pretty good in shootaround, but wouldn’t confirm whether or not he’s playing tonight – 5:16 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Matisse Thybulle is a game time decision tonight, per Doc Rivers #Sixers – 5:16 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Only Tyrese Maxey warming up for the #Sixers so far. – 5:05 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Pregame jumpers from Matisse Thybulle, who’s officially questionable with right shoulder soreness: pic.twitter.com/rodiWwYVkr – 4:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) questionable tonight. #Sixers #Suns – 4:42 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Sophomore of the Week

Tyrese Maxey

It’s pretty amazing that an NBA sophomore drafted in the 20s could end up being the swing player who kills or fuels the biggest trade of the year. The Nets want him in a Simmons/Harden deal. The Sixers are saying no.

https://t.co/EeYR68AaFh pic.twitter.com/EbXTnVWorN – 3:30 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

No changes to the Suns’ injury report for today’s game against the 76ers. Kaminsky, Nader, Payne, Saric and Shamet remain out. Devin Booker is not on it. Matisse Thybulle is questionable for Philly. – 1:35 PM

Keith Smith: It sounds like rival teams think a deal between Brooklyn and Philadelphia may be getting close. One team told me “They’ve kind of put other talks on hold. If that deal finally happens, then the floodgates will open around the league for a lot more to happen.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / February 9, 2022

Multiple sources said the Nets and Sixers engaged in trade discussions Tuesday and bickered over pieces to add to a potential deal. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 9, 2022

“The sides are definitely communicating and definitely making progress”, tells Windhorst, who also explained the two main factors behind the delay of a final agreement. As he mentions, Brooklyn is concerned about which other player will be included in the deal, hoping to get Seth Curry. The situation is more complex on the Philadelphia side, which has to consider the fact that James Harden will require a veteran contract extension this summer. -via EuroHoops.net / February 9, 2022